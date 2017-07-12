New chief executive at Scottish Natural Heritage
- 12 July 2017
Public agency Scottish Natural Heritage has appointed a new chief executive.
Francesca Osowska is a Scottish government director currently on a secondment to the UK government's Scotland Office.
She will take up her new role at Inverness-headquartered SNH later this summer.
Ian Jardine, who has been the chief executive for 15 years is to take up a new role as adviser to the Scottish government on environment policy.