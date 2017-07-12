Highlands & Islands

New chief executive at Scottish Natural Heritage

Public agency Scottish Natural Heritage has appointed a new chief executive.

Francesca Osowska is a Scottish government director currently on a secondment to the UK government's Scotland Office.

She will take up her new role at Inverness-headquartered SNH later this summer.

Ian Jardine, who has been the chief executive for 15 years is to take up a new role as adviser to the Scottish government on environment policy.

