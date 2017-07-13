Body found in Castlebay area of Barra

The body of a 32-year-old man who had earlier been reported missing has been found in the Castlebay area of the Isle of Barra.

Police Scotland said the body was recovered from the shoreline at about 07:00 on Thursday.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and the man's next of kin have been informed, police said.

Police have appealed for sightings of the man on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall and was last seen wearing a green top and brightly-coloured trainers.

A man matching the description was seen walking from Castlebay in the direction of Vatersay from about 14:00 on Wednesday.

The body was found in the Traigh a' Ghoirtein area of Barra.

Police, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were called to the scene.