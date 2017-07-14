Highlands & Islands

Appeal after woman seriously assaulted in Inverness

A woman has been injured in a serious assault in Inverness.

The 22-year-old suffered injuries to her face in an incident in the city's Grant Street/Simpsons Lane area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police Scotland said it was believed that the assault happened between 03:45 and 04:15.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or heard sounds of a disturbance have been asked to contact police.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites