Appeal after woman seriously assaulted in Inverness
- 14 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been injured in a serious assault in Inverness.
The 22-year-old suffered injuries to her face in an incident in the city's Grant Street/Simpsons Lane area in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police Scotland said it was believed that the assault happened between 03:45 and 04:15.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or heard sounds of a disturbance have been asked to contact police.