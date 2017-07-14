HebCelt to offer visitors augmented reality experience

Image caption The Waterboys are among this year's headliners at HebClet

A Scottish music event is to offer festival-goers an augmented reality experience.

Visitors to the Hebridean Celtic Festival will be able to use an app to trigger online information from items such as signs and posters on the site.

Videos and band interviews will be among the online material available to view on phones and tablets.

HebCelt is is taking place in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis from 19 to 22 July.

Image copyright Colin Cameron Image caption The festival is held in Stornoway on Lewis

The Waterboys, Imelda May, Lucy Spraggan, Skerryvore, Peatbog Faeries and Dougie MacLean are among this year's acts.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: "We are offering the new augmented reality experience as an extra feature to add to the enjoyment of visiting the festival this year.

"But it will also mean people around the world can interact with the festival and capture a flavour of its atmosphere at any time.

"The message will be updated in the run up to HebCelt and during the event, allowing people to instantly access information and interviews, buy tickets and also get a taste of our unique festival wherever they are."