Colin Marr leaving Inverness Eden Court Theatre

Image copyright Eden Court

Colin Marr is to step down as chief executive of Inverness' Eden Court Theatre and Cinema at the end of September.

Mr Marr, who has been in the post since 1997, is to take up the job of chief executive of Edinburgh Playhouse in October.

Eden Court's board of trustees has begun its search for a new chief.

Mr Marr said: "It has been an enormous privilege to lead Eden Court for the past 20 years."

Eden Court on the banks of the River Ness is the largest theatre in the Highlands.

Mr Marr led a £23m revamp of the site which was completed in 2007.

He said: "Along with a fantastic staff and loyal audiences we have transformed Eden Court into a really exciting multi-arts venue and I will greatly miss everyone.

"At the same time I am hugely excited about returning to Edinburgh and the opportunities presented by the iconic Edinburgh Playhouse."