Two seriously injured in car and bike crash on A9

Image copyright jasperimage Image caption The accident took place on the A9 just north of Dornoch Bridge

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Sutherland.

The incident took place on the A9 just north of Dornoch Bridge at about 16:45 on Friday.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police investigations to take place.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.