Two injured after bus crash on A82 at Invergarry

Two people have been injured after a bus came off the road and ended up on its side on the A82 at Invergarry in the Highlands.

The emergency services were called to the scene near the Invergarry Hotel at about 13:30.

An air ambulance was involved in transporting those who were hurt to hospital.

Police have closed the road in both directions and said it would remain shut for some time.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was out of the bus by the time their crews arrived on site.

Firefighters were involved in "stabilising the vehicle".

It not known how many passengers were travelling in the bus at the time.