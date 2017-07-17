Highlands & Islands

Man and woman injured in disturbance on South Uist

A man and a woman have been injured in a disturbance in a house in the Western Isles.

Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man had been arrested following the incident in the Iochdar area of South Uist.

The emergency services were alerted at about 21:00 on Sunday.

Police said the man would appear in court in due course.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites