Dog's death sparks probe of pond near Portree

Image copyright Richard Dorrell/Geograph Image caption The pond at the park near Portree

The death of a dog has led to an investigation of the water quality of a pond in a park on Skye.

The pet had been swimming in the water at Portree's Sluggans Woodland Park before it died last week.

The park is a short distance from a recycling centre, a former landfill site and also a sewage treatment works.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has tested the water and found no traces of discharges from the sites or harmful blue-green algae.

As a precautionary measure, Highland Council has put warnings signs at the pond.

Sepa also plans to carry out further sampling.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "Sepa is not aware of any other activities which might have affected water quality in the area including the pond and we will continue to assist our local environmental health colleagues in their ongoing investigations."

Highland Council said: "Strict procedures are in place regarding the containment of discharges and these are fully adhered to.

"The council therefore considers that the source of any contamination in this pond or the surrounding area is not from landfilling activities past or present.

"We will fully co-operate with any further investigations SEPA plan to undertake."