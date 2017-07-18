Two in critical condition after crash near Dornoch

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road accident on the A9 near Dornoch.

A 65-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were on a blue Triumph motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus car on Friday.

Police Scotland said the pair were being treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where their conditions have been described as critical but stable.

The road was closed for six hours while an investigation was carried out.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash to contact them.