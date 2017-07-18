Invergordon's busiest day for cruise ships

Image copyright Disney Image caption Disney Magic is one of four ships visiting Invergordon

A Highlands port is having its busiest day of 2017 for visits by cruise ships.

Four liners are to visit Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth, with many of the passengers taking coaches to make trips to Inverness and other places.

AIDACara, Disney Magic and Nautica are already in the firth with Hebridean Princess due to arrive later.

The ships carry more than 4,000 passengers, smaller than Invergordon's record of 6,600 passengers in a single day earlier this year.

Two large cruise ships were involved on that day.

Disney Magic previously visited Invergordon last year.