Former RAF Kinloss commander fined for speeding

A former commander of an RAF station in Moray has been fined after admitting to a charge of careless driving.

Retired Gp Capt Robert Noel was detected by police driving at 105mph on a stretch of the A832 at Achanalt, near Achnasheen, in August last year.

Noel, 49, of Forres, in Moray, was commander at RAF Kinloss from 2008 to 2010.

He was fined £600 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points at Inverness Sheriff Court.