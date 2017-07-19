Child injured after being struck by car in Inverness
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A four-year-old child has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Inverness.
The driver of the small black car did not stop at the scene of the collision which happened at about 19:47 on Tuesday in Springfield Gardens.
The child was taken to Raigmore Hospital.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the incident.