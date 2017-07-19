Highlands & Islands

Child injured after being struck by car in Inverness

A four-year-old child has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Inverness.

The driver of the small black car did not stop at the scene of the collision which happened at about 19:47 on Tuesday in Springfield Gardens.

The child was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the incident.

