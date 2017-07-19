Divers checking Corran Ferry service vessel for damage

Image copyright Roger davies/geograph Image caption The ferry was not thought to have been badly damaged but requires a safety check

Divers have begun making checks of the boat used on Lochaber's Corran Ferry service for damage after it broke down before hitting rocks at the weekend.

The vessel was not thought to have been badly damaged but it requires a full safety check.

The incident has forced Highland Council to suspend the service.

The Corran Ferry allows access to and from the communities of Ardgour, Morvern and Ardnamurchan via a narrow stretch of Loch Linnhe.

It is also used by people and businesses on Mull, who first travel to the mainland on the Fishnish-Lochaline ferry.

The Corran Ferry and Fishnish-Lochaline services also offer tourists an alternative to the Oban to Mull ferry.

Highland Council operates the Corran Ferry service.

Divers and propeller engineers will make checks of the boat's steering system and hull.