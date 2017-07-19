Man found dead on Barra beach named
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man whose body was found in the Castlebay area of the Isle of Barra on 13 July has been named by police.
Iain Johnstone, 32, of Castlebay, had been reported missing before his body was discovered at Traigh a' Ghoirtein.
Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be made to the procurator fiscal.