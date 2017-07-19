Highlands woman 'central figure' in drugs gang

Image caption The gang supplied drugs to Inverness and also Elgin

A Highlands woman has been described as a "central figure" in a gang's distribution of heroin and cocaine in the Inverness and Elgin areas.

Elizabeth Nash, 37, of Kirkhill, near Inverness, has been jailed at the High Court in Livingston for three years and four months.

She pleaded guilty to distributing class A drugs between 16 November 2016 and 5 January this year.

Judge Lord Burns said she was "central" to an illegal drugs operation.

Three men from Liverpool have also been jailed for their parts in supplying drugs from England to Inverness, Elgin and surrounding areas.

'Mr Big'

Lord Burns told Nash: "You were a central figure, you received substantial sums of money, operated bank accounts and acted as a runner handing out drugs.

"You persisted in being part of the chain after being released from custody.

"I have concluded that the public interest requires a custodial sentence. You were deeply involved in this scheme for a prolonged period."

The court heard that a "Mr Big" based in Spain was said to have directed the supply of controlled drugs from Liverpool.

Terence Hodson, 32, was jailed for four years and nine months, Joseph Waters, 20, for three years nine months and Thomas McKay, 31, was sentenced to three years after admitting to charges of supplying drugs.

The four were arrested as part of a police surveillance campaign called Operation Dorena which targeted dealers in the north west of England sending drugs to Scotland.