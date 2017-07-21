Half way point reached in piles work for wind farm

Image copyright SSE Image caption A total of 86 clusters of four piles are to be installed

More than half of the foundation piles needed for supporting turbines for a massive offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth have been installed.

Energy firm SSE, which is involved in the Beatrice Offshore Windfarm project, said a total of 86 clusters of four piles would eventually be installed.

They will provide support for 84 turbines and two offshore transformer modules.

The piles are being installed on the seabed by a large crane ship.

Image copyright Port of Cromarty Firth Image caption The ship Stanislav Yudin is being used to install the piles

The Stanislav Yudin has a 2,500-tonne, 110m (360ft) revolving crane.

A number of support vessels are also involved in the work.

The remainder of the piles are expected to be installed by the end of October.

The Beatrice Offshore Windfarm is being constructed in the Outer Moray Firth at a cost of £2.6bn.

Energy firm SSE is among the scheme's investors.

