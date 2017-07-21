The Pigeon Detectives to play Loopallu in Ullapool

Platinum-selling Leeds band The Pigeon Detectives have been confirmed for this year's Loopallu music festival.

They are the first act to be announced with confirmation of others expected soon.

The festival in Ullapool will be marking its 13th year when it is held to a new format on 29 and 30 September.

For the first time it will be held on the town's pier after the organisers were unable to secure the continued use of the site's usual venue

Organisers said the new set up meant the event could no longer offer a campsite and tickets would be restricted.

Over the last 12 years, Loopallu's performers have included Paolo Nutini, Franz Ferdinand, Mumford and Sons and Jake Bugg.

Last year's festival's headliners included The Wonder Stuff and The Stranglers.