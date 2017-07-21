Biggest community broadband network Locheilnet expanding

From the section

Scotland's largest community broadband network is to be expanded.

Locheilnet Community Interest Company was created by a group of volunteers in 2012 to improve connections in parts of Lochaber.

It currently provides a wireless internet service to outlying areas of Fort William, including Glenfinnan, Kentallen and South Laggan.

The service is to be expanded to properties in and around Kilmalieu and also Tulloch, near Roybridge.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise is supporting the expansion.