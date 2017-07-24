Regional airport operator Hial reports passenger increase

Image copyright Stuart Nicol Image caption Barra Airport was among Hial's strongest performing sites

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has reported a 13.3% overall rise in passenger numbers compared to the same quarter in 2016.

The regional airports operator said it handled 477,612 customers between April and June 2017 - an increase of 55,934 passengers.

The strongest performing of its 11 airports included Inverness, Barra and Islay.

However, Dundee handled 2,690 fewer passengers.

Hial said this was a result of the withdrawal of the Flybe Amsterdam service by the operator in December 2016.

Numbers also declined at Wick John O'Groats. This was due in part to reduced demand from energy sector services to and from Aberdeen.

Hial operates airports in the Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland, Argyll and Dundee Airport.