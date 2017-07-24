Small earthquake felt in west Highlands

Image copyright Alan Morrison/Geograph Image caption Ullapool was one of the places where the earthquake was felt

People in the north west Highlands have reported feeling a small earthquake on Sunday morning.

British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at Badrallach, a few miles west of Ullapool, at about 09:00.

Residents of Ullapool and nearby Loggie, Ardessie and Camusnagaul have reported feeling the quake.

BGS said the reports included descriptions of walls "visibly" shaking and windows rattling.

Mirrors on walls were also said to have rattled while other residents told BGS that "the whole house shook" and of the earthquake feeling like "lorries passing the house".

BGS said the intensity of the quake had been classed as a three on the European Macroseismic Scale, meaning it was "weak" but could still be felt indoors by people.

On social media, people living in Dundonnell have also told of feeling the earthquake.