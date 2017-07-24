Probe after plane lands near Kinlochleven

Image copyright William Starkey/Geograph Image caption The plane landed near a reservoir

The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near a reservoir in the Highlands.

Friday afternoon's incident near Kinlochleven is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Two men in the Piper Cub - the pilot and his passenger - were uninjured. The aircraft is understood to be stuck in a bog near Blackwater Reservoir.

Inverness Coastguard helicopter picked up the pair and flew them to Oban Airport.

The pilot's "pan-pan", an emergency call, was received by the Distress and Diversion Emergency Centre based at RAF Swanwick near Southampton.

It was picked up by air traffic controllers at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire.

The crew of an easyJet passenger plane was understood to have relayed the distress call to the Distress and Diversion Emergency Centre.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed the incident had been reported to it and it was investigating.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Bothies Association said it had received an inquiry about use of the bothy near to the scene by the plane's owner when attempts are made to remove the aircraft.