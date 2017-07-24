Multiple-vehicle accident on A9's Cromarty Bridge
- 24 July 2017
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on the A9's Cromarty Bridge.
Traffic Scotland said the accident had closed the bridge and traffic was being diverted via Dingwall.
There are no more details at this stage on the number of vehicles involved.