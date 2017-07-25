Marine Harvest seeks to fill posts at Skye factory

Image copyright Marine Harvest Image caption Computer generated image of the proposed feed plant at the Kyleakin Quarry site

Marine Harvest has begun a recruitment drive to fill 55 posts at a fish feed factory it is having built on Skye.

A quarry at Kyleakin is being developed at a cost of £93m. Highland Council approved the project in February.

The construction of the factory is expected to be completed in the autumn of next year.

Marine Harvest said the 55 vacancies were across a range of disciplines including production, logistics, maintenance and health and safety.