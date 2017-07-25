This year's Loopallu in Ullapool will be the last

The Loopallu music festival is be held for the last time, its organisers have said.

The festival in Ullapool will be marking its 13th year when it takes on a a new format on 29 and 30 September.

For the first time it will be held on the town's pier after the organisers were unable to secure the continued use of the site's usual venue.

Acts include The View, Glasvegas, The Pigeon Detectives, Hunter & the Bear, The Rezillos and the Vatersay Boys.