Three men attempt to rob lone woman in Inverness

Three men tried to grab a handbag from a woman as she walked alone in Inverness.

The 30-year-old was attacked as she walked in the Smith Avenue area of Dalneigh at about 12:20 on Monday.

Another member of the public intervened and the three men ran off empty handed.

Police said one of the men was only wearing black trousers and footwear and was described as being 5ft 8in tall, of muscular build. All three were thought to be in their late 30s or early 40s.

The second man was described as being 5ft 5in tall, of average build and wearing a black jacket, dark navy jeans and black trainers.

The third was described as being 5ft 5in tall, of average build and wearing a black jacket, dark navy jeans and black trainers.