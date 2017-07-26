Plane recovered from where it landed near Kinlochleven

From the section

Image copyright William Starkey/Geograph Image caption The plane landed near a Highlands reservoir last week

A small plane that was landed near a reservoir in hills near Kinlochleven has been recovered from the bog it was stuck in.

The pilot of the Piper Cub was forced to make an emergency landing near Blackwater Reservoir last Friday.

The pilot and his passenger were uninjured and airlifted to Oban Airport by the Inverness Coastguard helicopter.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch was notified and is investigating the incident.

The plane was removed earlier this week.