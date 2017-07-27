Survey of Inverness Castle's rabbit warrens

Image caption Inverness Castle is used as a sheriff court

A maze of rabbit warrens is to be surveyed to find out if it is destabilising a grassy bank below Inverness Castle.

The steep bank overlooking the River Ness has warrens inhabited by several wild rabbits.

Highland Council said it would survey the warrens and also examine the effects of planted trees on the bank's stability.

The survey work is due to be carried out in September.

Image copyright BBC/Dragonfly Productions Image caption Rabbits have created warrens in a bank below the castle

The local authority is also to test the use of a remote controlled grass cutting machine on the slopes below the castle, which currently serves as Inverness Sheriff Court.

The machine could make it easier to trim grass on the slopes.

Highland Council owns part of the castle and is involved in a project to convert the whole building into a tourist attraction once the courts service moves to a new location in Inverness.