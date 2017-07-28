Scottish football club removes offensive tweets

A Scottish football club says it had to take action to remove offensive material that appeared on its official Twitter account on Thursday evening.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) said "procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account".

The tweets allegedly linked to pornographic material.

In a statement, the Championship club said a formal investigation had been started.

The club said: "The board of directors are aware that on the evening of 27 July 2017, there was activity on the official club Twitter account which we deem to be entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.

"ICT has notified the appropriate authorities and a formal investigation is underway."