West Highlands worst in UK for broadband, MPs find
The parliamentary constituency of Ross, Skye and Lochaber is the worst area in the UK for broadband, new figures show.
About two thirds of internet connections failed to reach the UK government's proposed minimum standard.
Just 65.6% of the area's broadband connections reach download speeds of 10mb/s, according to analysis by the British Infrastructure Group of MPs.
Scotland had eight of the 20 worst performing constituencies, closely followed by Wales with seven.
MPS' analysis of download speed data recorded by Ofcom in 2016 found Scotland had the four worst performing parliamentary constituencies in the UK.
More than 60% of connections in three other Scottish constituencies - Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Argyll and Bute and Orkney and Shetland - failed to reach download speeds of 10 Mb/s.
Kingston upon Hull East was the worst constituency in England for download speeds, with 56.8% of connections failing to hit the government's proposed universal service obligation.
10 worst constituencies for download speeds
- Ross, Skye and Lochaber, Scotland 65.6%
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Scotland 63.7%
- Argyll and Bute, Scotland 61.7%
- Orkney and Shetland, Scotland 61.7%
- Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, Wales 58.2%
- Montgomeryshire, Wales 58%
- Kingston upon Hull East, Yorkshire and the Humber 56.8%
- Ceredigion, Wales 55.1%
- North Herefordshire, West Midlands 54.9%
- Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Scotland 52.2%