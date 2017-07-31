Man injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle
A man has been badly injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle in the Highlands.
The Invergordon RNL lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning after the 26-year-old fell in an area called McFarquhars Bed.
Three members of the lifeboat crew prepared the casualty to be winched onboard a coastguard helicopter.
He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to head and leg injuries.
Officers from Police Scotland were also involved in the rescue effort.