Man injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle

Image copyright RNLI/Michael MacDonald Image caption Invergordon lifeboat crew and police were involved in the rescue

A man has been badly injured after falling from cliffs on the Black Isle in the Highlands.

The Invergordon RNL lifeboat was launched on Sunday morning after the 26-year-old fell in an area called McFarquhars Bed.

Three members of the lifeboat crew prepared the casualty to be winched onboard a coastguard helicopter.

He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to head and leg injuries.

Officers from Police Scotland were also involved in the rescue effort.