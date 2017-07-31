Two men who died in Barra diving accident named locally
- 31 July 2017
Highlands & Islands
Two divers who died after getting into difficulty off Barra in the Western Isles were understood to be friends from Barra and Falkirk.
The men have been named locally as Iain MacDougall, from the island, and Ryan McGuckin.
The alarm was raised at 11:20 on Saturday after the two 39-year-olds failed to resurface from their dive at Castlebay.
RNLI Barra lifeboat crew recovered the men's bodies at about 13:00.