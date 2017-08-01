Concern for German tourist missing on trip to Scotland
- 1 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A tourist visiting Scotland has been reported missing by relatives in Germany.
Torsten Kulke was thought to have travelled to the Isle of Skye or the Western Isles on Friday.
Police said the 48-year-old could be on Skye, Lewis, Harris, North Uist or South Uist.
He is described as being 6ft 3in tall with a medium build and light brown hair.