Images reveal life on new carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

Image copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth Image caption A game of bucketball on a Saturday afternoon

Life on board the Royal Navy's largest warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, have been revealed in images taken by members of its crew.

The photographs show how the personnel have been spending free time when not involved in putting the aircraft carrier through sea trials off the Scottish coast.

Image copyright SeniorDoo1 Image caption Boxing training on the new carrier

A game of bucketball on the deck and boxing training sessions below are among the scenes captured.

Other images show the various tests being held on the carrier.

Image copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth Image caption Tests of firefighting foam, which is described as environmentally-friendly

Military contractor, the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, is using the sea trials to check how the Rosyth-built ship operates.

The trials began in June before resuming again last month following a stopover at Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth.

Image copyright CPO Johnson Image caption One of the carrier's two islands reflected on water on the deck

