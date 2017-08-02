Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord marking milestone year
- 2 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The biggest agricultural show in the Highlands is marking its 180th anniversary.
The Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord is expected to attract a total of 30,000 over its two days - Wednesday and Thursday.
This year's show includes events to mark Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.
Other new features added include a tractor-pulling competition and a parade of vintage tractors.