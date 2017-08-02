Child among three people in drifting boat near Gairloch

Two adults and a child have been rescued after the small dinghy they were in began drifting out to sea in the north west Highlands.

They got into difficulty near Gairloch in Wester Ross.

Skye's Portree lifeboat was launched at 14:22 after Stornoway Coastguard raised the alarm.

The crews of other boats in the area were able to go the aid of the family and the RNLI volunteers were stood down at 15:00.

The lifeboat crew said the quick response by the local boats prevented "a potentially serious incident".