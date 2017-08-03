Man dies while walking in Glen Coe
- 3 August 2017
A man has died while walking in Glen Coe.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Clachaig Inn at about 13:20 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the man had not yet been formally identified and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.