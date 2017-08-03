Inverness police control room closure to be confirmed

Police Scotland has said that it expects to confirm the closure of its control room in Inverness next month.

The detail emerged during a meeting between Chief Constable Phil Gormley and Highland Council's leader Margaret Davidson in Inverness on Wednesday.

Police Scotland has been planning the move since last year with the operations in Inverness being transferred to a site in Dundee.

A control room in Aberdeen closed earlier this year.

Its functions moved to Dundee.

The closure had previously been delayed by Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who highlighted shortcomings in call handling after police took three days to respond to a fatal crash near Stirling in 2015.

A similar transfer of command and control responsibilities in Aberdeen was completed in early April.