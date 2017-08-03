'Extreme staffing pressures' at Inverness hospital

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption New Craigs provides a wide range of mental health care

Admissions to a mental health care hospital have been temporarily restricted because of a staffing shortage.

New Craigs in Inverness is experiencing "extreme staffing pressures".

NHS Highland said it has had to reduce the hospital's adult admission bed complement from 54 to 48 for the month of August.

The health board said the move would ensure a "high quality and safe environment was maintained".

Michael Perera, NHS Highland's general manager for mental health services, said: "At the moment 42 of our inpatient beds are in use but this temporary restriction will mean that we will not be able to take admissions from out of area.

"The situation will be kept under constant review by NHS Highland."

Mr Perera added: "We have been successful in recruiting to 10 trained nursing posts with staff expected to start in September.

"This will go some way to help alleviate the situation but the shortages we are experiencing are a reflection of what is happening elsewhere in the north of Scotland."

New Craigs Hospital provides a wide range of mental health care and works closely with community mental health teams.

There are also day hospital services provided on site which are continuing as normal, said NHS Highland.