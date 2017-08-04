Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in full swing

From the section

Image copyright Sister Sledge Image caption Sister Sledge were a Thursday night headline act

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has opened.

Veteran US group Sister Sledge and Swedish folk act First Aid Kit were headline acts on Thursday night.

Two full days of performances are to be held at the festival near Beauly on Friday and Saturday.

Headline acts over the weekend include The Pretenders, Franz Ferdinand, Twin Atlantic and KT Tunstall.