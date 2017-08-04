Four people hurt in three vehicle crash near Nairn

Image copyright Jasperimage

Four people have been hurt in a three-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The accident happened on the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road, two miles west of Nairn, at around 15:15.

Firefighters used cutting gear to free one of the injured people from the wreckage of their vehicle.

None of the casualties was thought to be seriously injured. Diversions were put in place while the road was closed.