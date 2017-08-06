Franz Ferdinand help bring Bella 2017 to a close

Image copyright BBC ALBA Image caption There was a large crowd at the garden stage on Saturday

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has been brought to a close for another year.

On Saturday, the event's busiest day, Franz Ferdinand was the last headline performers on the main stage.

But performances continued elsewhere on the site, near Beauly, into the night.

The festival kicked off on Thursday night and over the weekend featured performances by First Aid Kit, Sister Sledge, The Pretenders, Twin Atlantic, Feeder and KT Tunstall.

Image copyright BBC ALBA Image caption KT Tunstall performed some of her biggest hits

Image copyright BBC ALBA Image caption Franz Ferdinand, led by lead singer Alex Kapranos, headlined the festival

There were also DJ sets played from inside the cockpit of a scrapped plane and street trials bike tricks by Danny MacAskill, Duncan Shaw and Ali Clarkson.

Bella has in the past been blessed by sunny weather, but this year rain on Thursday and almost all day Friday turned large parts of the site to mud.

However, the weather improved for Saturday and barring a few showers it was a fine, dry day.

Image caption Wellies were the footwear of choice at the festival near Beauly

Image caption Rain clouds loomed large over the festival site