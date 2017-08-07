Stornoway Coastguard rescue helicopter in nine-hour operations
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A Coastguard helicopter was involved in a nine-hour double rescue operation at the weekend.
The Stornoway helicopter completed the medevacs back-to-back from Saturday evening through to Sunday morning.
The first call saw them to airlift a patient from Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The second call, as they were refuelling, was to rescue an injured fisherman from a vessel 123 miles off Aberdeen.