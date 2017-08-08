Searches continue on Lewis for missing German tourist

Image copyright Police Scotland

Extensive searches were made around Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis in the Western Isles at the weekend for a missing German tourist.

Torsten Kulke was reported missing on 31 July after arriving in the islands a few days earlier.

The 48-year-old's rucksack and personal belongings were found last week near cliff tops at Aird Uig.

Insp Jane Nicolson, of Police Scotland, said: "Sadly, despite extensive search activity, Torsten remains missing."

She added: "His family have been kept fully informed during the inquiry and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time."