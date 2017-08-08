Police praise behaviour of Belladrum crowd

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The festival drew thousands of people over the weekend

Police Scotland has praised the good behaviour of the majority of the weekend's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival crowd.

The force said there were "very low levels of offences experienced" at the event, which was attended by about 15,000 people over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Headline acts included First Aid Kit

There were 12 arrests made in relation to minor offences and 48 drug seizures at the festival near Beauly in the Highlands.

Police and the event's organisers had warned revellers in advance that officers would be pro-active against illegal drugs and other crimes.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Bella is held on the Belladrum Estate near Beauly

Event commander, Ch Insp Brian Mackay, said: "I'd like to pass on our gratitude to the vast majority of festival-goers who made Belladrum a memorable weekend and a friendly event to police.

"There were low levels of crime recorded which did not disrupt the running of the event.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event had heavy rain showers for most of Friday

"I hope everyone who attended had a good weekend and a safe journey home afterwards."

Bella saw headline performances by Sister Sledge, First Aid Kit, The Pretenders and Franz Ferdinand.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Franz Ferdinand helped to close the festival on Saturday night

The festival is the largest music event in the Highlands and was held for the 14th year.

The theme for this year's Bella was The Summer of Love.

The weather was less than summery on Friday with heavy rain for most of the day, before the conditions improved on Saturday - the festival's busiest day.

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images are the copyright of Paul Campbell.