Holiday firm to run canalside sites in Scotland

Image copyright Peter Sandground Image caption One of the properties involved is Bannatyne Cottage in Argyll

A tourism company has taken over the running of several canalside holiday cottages in Scotland.

Natural Retreats has done a deal with Scottish Canals to manage the sites that include historic Bona Lighthouse at Loch Ness near Inverness.

Bannatyne Cottage, a former lock keeper's house on the Crinan Canal at Cairnbaan in Argyll, is also involved.

Natural Retreats already manages the CairnGorm Mountain ski centre and accommodation at John O'Groats.

Image copyright Peter Sandground Image caption Bona Lighthouse at Loch Ness

Bona Lighthouse was renovated at a cost of £497,000.

Scottish Canals and national heritage company Vivat Trust raised the funds needed to conserve the building.

It was designed in 1815 by a superintendent of engineer Thomas Telford and was at one time the smallest manned lighthouse in Britain.

Image copyright Scottish Canals Image caption Bona Lighthouse required a major refurbishment

The building, which helped to guide boats using the Caledonian Canal, has been converted into holiday cottages.

Historic Scotland was among a group of organisations that supported the renovation project.