Second whole-class failure of Inverness College media exam

A Higher Media exam run by Inverness College UHI has been failed by all the students who sat it for a second year in a row.

Thirteen students had taken the course, which the college redesigned after none of the 22 who signed up for the media exam passed it last year.

Roddy Henry, acting principal at Inverness College UHI, described the latest results as a "real shock".

The college said it had put in place additional support for the students.

It is investigating the latest situation.

'Deeply disappointed'

Following last year's results, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said the nationally-available 2016 Higher Media assessment had "performed as intended".

Inverness College UHI, which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, said it will not offer Higher Media in 2017/18.

It said this decision was taken before the latest results were known and as part of an ongoing review of courses the college offers.

Mr Henry said: "These results are a real shock and I am deeply disappointed that we are in this situation.

"The results are not in line with ongoing feedback and monitoring of the course, which was stringent this year given last year's results.

"They are by no means representative of the overall quality of provision at Inverness College UHI, where student success rates have improved year-on-year for the last four years.

"Overall, Higher results this year have been very good and in several cases well above the norm for Highers studied at colleges in Scotland."

He said overall pass rates in Maths was 71%, English 80%, Care 100%, Physics 83% and Biology 80%.

