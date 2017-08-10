Highlands & Islands

Highlands firm loses money to fraudsters

A business in the Highlands has lost money to fraudsters just days after other firms and a hospice in the region were targeted.

Earlier this month, police said organisations in the Highlands had been scammed out of a total of almost £2.5m.

The Highland Hospice in Inverness lost a six-figure sum in the "vishing" scam.

Police Scotland has made a fresh appeal to businesses to be vigilant to the type of fraud following the latest incident that happened this week.

