Loch Arkaig osprey Lachlan takes flight for first time

Image copyright Locheilnet/Woodland Trust Image caption Lachlan prepares to take off

The first flight of an osprey raised in a nest in a community-owned forest could be seen live pictures beamed by a community-run broadband company.

Images of the bird, known as Lachlan, were streamed from a camera at Arkaig Pine Forest by community internet firm Locheilnet on Wednesday.

Footage of the raptor's debut flight has since been uploaded to YouTube.

The Woodland Trust working with Arkaig Community Forest bought the forest last year.

'Ghost trees'

Locheilnet was created by a group of volunteers in 2012 to improve connections in parts of Lochaber. It runs Scotland's largest community broadband network.

The company provides wireless internet service to outlying areas of Fort William, including Glenfinnan, Kentallen and South Laggan. It is being extended to new areas.

Image copyright Woodland Trust Image caption Loch Arkaig in Lochaber

The woodlands at Loch Arkaig near Spean Bridge were used for training commandos in World War Two.

Some pines in the forest still have scorch marks from the soldiers' exercises with live ammunition.

The damaged trees include Scots pine, dubbed "ghost trees", preserved after being "cooked" in their own resin after the ammunition caused a fire.

Biting midges

The forest's history also includes a suggestion that French gold to fund Bonnie Prince Charlie's 1745 Jacobite Rising was hidden, and then lost, in it.

More recently, it was a location for the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Characters Harry, Hermione and Ron fly over it on a dragon before they jump off the beast into a loch.

It was rumoured filming was cut short in the forest because of biting midges.