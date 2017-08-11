Search teams rescue woman stuck on rocks in Skye

A walker who got into difficulties on rocks in Skye was rescued by search teams.

The Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, Coastguard rescue teams from Dunvegan, Kyle and Portree and members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team were sent out.

The woman had phoned for help at about 19:30 on Thursday.

Coastguards said she was reassured and was located at Peinchorran where she was freed and walked to safety.